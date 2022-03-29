Edna Margaret Turner
January 5, 1947 - March 27, 2022
LEBANON, Va.
Edna Margaret Turner, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Born on January 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Laura Cook.
She liked to play piano and taught herself to play by ear. She was an RN and worked for Cumberland Mountain Community Services, Russell County Medical Center and Home Nursing Company. She was full of sass and would always tell you how it is and she was a natural caretaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Cook; and the father of her children, Bobby Turner.
Survivors include her sons, Donnie Turner, of the home, and Jeffrey Turner and wife, Shannon, of Lebanon; daughters, Susan Gilman and husband, Ron, of Blountville, Tenn., and Gina Turner of Bristol, Va.; brothers, Dale Cook and Stanley Cook; grandchildren, Aubrey Turner of Lebanon, and Haleigh Gilman of Charlotte, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kitty Barton and Judy Whitaker.
A special thank you to Sherry Lewis and Caris Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jeff Kinder officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook Page, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com
. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Turner family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.