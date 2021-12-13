-NO TEARS IN HEAVEN-



There will be no tears in Heaven,

God has promised, no more pain,

And the Son will shine so brightly

He will cancel out the rain.



In a place that is so perfect,

No tear would there abide..

For no sadness can enable

With our Lord there by our side.



So sing now, 'Glory, Glory'

For soon that time will be,

When He wraps His robes around us,

There in Heaven...You and Me.



We will sing our songs of gladness

Our joy no longer hidden,

As friends and family greet us

For there'll be no tears in Heaven.......





Author: Carolyn Ford Witt



We send our love to all friends and family during this time of loss. May god rest his hands on all and give comfort in knowing that his son has returned to him.



Krystal Snider Family December 14, 2021