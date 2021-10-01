Edward Ballard Faidley Jr.
October 3, 1922 - September 30, 2021
Edward Ballard Faidley Jr., of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at The Waters of Bristol. He would have been 99 years of age on October 3.
Ed attended Rosemont Presbyterian Church until his health declined. He read his Bible constantly and could quote chapter and verse. Ed was an over the road trucker much of his adult life and he owned and operated Roadside Market on West State Street for years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Ballard Faidley Sr. and Virgie Faidley Hunsucker; his wife of 59 years, Mary Dunn Faidley; sisters, Elizabeth Christian and Virginia Morley; brother, Jack Faidley; and son-in-law, Roger L. Williams.
Survivors include his daughters, Brenda Williams Grubbs and husband, Carl and Shirley F. Rogers and husband, Earl; son, Jack Faidley and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Greg Williams and wife, Tiffany, Brian Williams, Matt Williams and wife, Jeannie, Chad Rogers and wife, Marni, Mandy Johnson and husband, Jason, Nikki Faidley, and Kara Proffitt and husband, Wally; great-grandchildren, Thomas Graham and Grandison Williams, Briggs Evans, Elliot Williams, Brice and Riley Rogers, Mary Reese, Sydney and Luke Johnson, Caden Lane, Jackson, Nila, Rhealyn, Landry and Haddie Proffitt, and nieces.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.