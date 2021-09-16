Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Lee "Eddie" Hahn
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Edward "Eddie" Lee Hahn

May 10, 1960 - September 14, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Edward "Eddie" Lee Hahn, age 61, took the Stairway to Heaven on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from Johnson City Medical Center. He joins his parents, Edward Lee Hahn and Joann Widner Hahn and brother Travis Hahn.

He leaves behind his loving family, wife, Tamela Ward Hahn and daughter, Cady Anne Hahn of the home; sons, Zac Hahn (Kim), Garrison Kopp (Rachel), Taylor Kopp (Jess), and Logan Johnson. Remaining as well are the pride of his life, grandchildren, Nate and Emma Hahn, Alyssa, Whitley, and Reagan Kopp, and Hudson and Henley Kopp. Brothers, James Ernie Kessee (Sharon), and Jeff Hahn (Tammy); sister-in-law, Debra Debord (Mike); brother-in-law, Alfred Ward Jr. (Barbara); stepmother, Ann Hahn; stepbrother, Joe Hood (Zeela), and special family members.

Eddie loved God, music, and football. His Church family was McCready Methodist Church. Although not a musician, he loved listening to a variety of music listening to it all the time. His love for football started when he moved to Saltville in the 70's and became a Shaker for life! He gave his heart and soul to his high school football years. He was a starter on varsity all four years and was All American as a sophomore. He loved to hear, "Here comes those Shakers!"

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the McCready United Methodist Church in Saltville with Pastor Leonard Smith officiating. The family will be receiving family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rich Valley Elementary School Playground Fund, 196 Longhollow Road, Saltville, Va. 24370.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Edward Lee Hahn family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
McCready United Methodist Church
Saltville , VA
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
McCready United Methodist Church
Saltville , VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by D R Henderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear this about Ed. He was a wonderful man, and I have so many lovely memories of him, and of Zach. I still consider them both as family, all these years later. I was only 9 years old when I met Ed, but I can vividly recall so many fun moments we shared, like it was yesterday. He made that big an impact on me and my life. Thank you Ed and Zach, for being part of our lives and family. We love you all, and hope you know that you're in our thoughts and prayers. Heaven has surely gained another angel today, and his loved ones a guardian angel as well. "There's a feeling I get when I look to the west, and my spirit is crying for leaving. In my thoughts I have seen rings of smoke through the trees, and the voices of those who stand looking. And it's whispered that soon, if we all call the tune, then the piper will lead us to reason. And a new day will dawn for those who stand long, and the forests will echo with laughter".
Rachel Lowry
Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results