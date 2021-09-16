Edward "Eddie" Lee Hahn
May 10, 1960 - September 14, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Edward "Eddie" Lee Hahn, age 61, took the Stairway to Heaven on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from Johnson City Medical Center. He joins his parents, Edward Lee Hahn and Joann Widner Hahn and brother Travis Hahn.
He leaves behind his loving family, wife, Tamela Ward Hahn and daughter, Cady Anne Hahn of the home; sons, Zac Hahn (Kim), Garrison Kopp (Rachel), Taylor Kopp (Jess), and Logan Johnson. Remaining as well are the pride of his life, grandchildren, Nate and Emma Hahn, Alyssa, Whitley, and Reagan Kopp, and Hudson and Henley Kopp. Brothers, James Ernie Kessee (Sharon), and Jeff Hahn (Tammy); sister-in-law, Debra Debord (Mike); brother-in-law, Alfred Ward Jr. (Barbara); stepmother, Ann Hahn; stepbrother, Joe Hood (Zeela), and special family members.
Eddie loved God, music, and football. His Church family was McCready Methodist Church. Although not a musician, he loved listening to a variety of music listening to it all the time. His love for football started when he moved to Saltville in the 70's and became a Shaker for life! He gave his heart and soul to his high school football years. He was a starter on varsity all four years and was All American as a sophomore. He loved to hear, "Here comes those Shakers!"
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the McCready United Methodist Church in Saltville with Pastor Leonard Smith officiating. The family will be receiving family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rich Valley Elementary School Playground Fund, 196 Longhollow Road, Saltville, Va. 24370.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Edward Lee Hahn family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.