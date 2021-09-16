I am so sorry to hear this about Ed. He was a wonderful man, and I have so many lovely memories of him, and of Zach. I still consider them both as family, all these years later. I was only 9 years old when I met Ed, but I can vividly recall so many fun moments we shared, like it was yesterday. He made that big an impact on me and my life. Thank you Ed and Zach, for being part of our lives and family. We love you all, and hope you know that you're in our thoughts and prayers. Heaven has surely gained another angel today, and his loved ones a guardian angel as well. "There's a feeling I get when I look to the west, and my spirit is crying for leaving. In my thoughts I have seen rings of smoke through the trees, and the voices of those who stand looking. And it's whispered that soon, if we all call the tune, then the piper will lead us to reason. And a new day will dawn for those who stand long, and the forests will echo with laughter".

Rachel Lowry Family September 17, 2021