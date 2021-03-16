Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward R. McCall
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Edward R. McCall

March 20, 1942 - March 15, 2021

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Edward R. McCall, 78, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Va., and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier. He was an avid fisherman and had a true love for trout fishing. Ed enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends but especially loved his grandchildren. He was a member of Wrights Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew McCall and Lucille Buchanan McCall; one son, Freddie McCall; two sisters, Alberta Copenhaver and Betty Johnson; and two brothers, John A. McCall and Jim McCall.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda McCall; two daughters, Debbie Brown (Jim Wilson) and Cathy Miller (Tony); one son, Tim McCall (Melissa Reece); nine grandchildren, Derek Brown (Mica), Christy Barlow (Jason), Montana Blevins (Guy Combs), Kandi McCall, Tyler Miller (Kayla), Amber Davis (Nyles), Tessa Stacy (Andy), Ethan Miller and Samantha McCall; 13 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Bill McCall, Tom McCall (Rose), Dave McCall (Patty), Sam McCall, Steve McCall (Betty Gayle); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends anytime at the home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Prue Oxendine and the Rev. Jim Oxendine officiating. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Pallbearers will be Derek Brown, Tyler Miller, Ethan Miller, Sam Blevins, Jason Barlow, Nyles Davis, Andy Stacy, Guy Combs and Ron Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his fishing buddies over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. McCall.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
Damascus, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Brenda, You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord give you peace.
Juanita Large, Bristol, VA
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Eddie was a great man and loved by many. He will forever be missed. He loved his grandchildren and his family beyond words. May he rest in peace and the pain is gone now. My prayers to the entire McCall family.
Donna Warren Abroguena
March 18, 2021
Brenda, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. May the Lord comfort you.
Eileen Johnson
March 17, 2021
Cathy, Brenda and Family, I am so sorry to hear about Eddie's passing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord comfort you all during this time of loss and even the days ahead.
Penny Fuqua
March 17, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Dickie wright
March 17, 2021
We will miss Eddie. A good man. May the good Lord be with the family.
Mike & Ginger Crenshaw
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results