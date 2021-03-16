Edward R. McCall
March 20, 1942 - March 15, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Edward R. McCall, 78, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Va., and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier. He was an avid fisherman and had a true love for trout fishing. Ed enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends but especially loved his grandchildren. He was a member of Wrights Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew McCall and Lucille Buchanan McCall; one son, Freddie McCall; two sisters, Alberta Copenhaver and Betty Johnson; and two brothers, John A. McCall and Jim McCall.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda McCall; two daughters, Debbie Brown (Jim Wilson) and Cathy Miller (Tony); one son, Tim McCall (Melissa Reece); nine grandchildren, Derek Brown (Mica), Christy Barlow (Jason), Montana Blevins (Guy Combs), Kandi McCall, Tyler Miller (Kayla), Amber Davis (Nyles), Tessa Stacy (Andy), Ethan Miller and Samantha McCall; 13 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Bill McCall, Tom McCall (Rose), Dave McCall (Patty), Sam McCall, Steve McCall (Betty Gayle); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Prue Oxendine and the Rev. Jim Oxendine officiating. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Pallbearers will be Derek Brown, Tyler Miller, Ethan Miller, Sam Blevins, Jason Barlow, Nyles Davis, Andy Stacy, Guy Combs and Ron Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his fishing buddies over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
.
.
