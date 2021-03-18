Edward R. McCall
March 20, 1942 - March 15, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Edward R. McCall, 78, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Prue Oxendine and the Rev. Jim Oxendine officiating. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Pallbearers will be Derek Brown, Tyler Miller, Ethan Miller, Sam Blevins, Jason Barlow, Nyles Davis, Andy Stacy, Guy Combs and Ron Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his fishing buddies over the years.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.