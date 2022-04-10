Menu
Edward "Ed" Walker
1972 - 2022
BORN
1972
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Christian Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main Street
Rogersville, TN
Edward "Ed" Walker

May 13, 1972 - April 8, 2022

Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam and Etta Long; and paternal grandparents, Keller and Louise Walker.

He is survived by his loving mother, Mildred Walker; brother, Gary Walker; life partner, Judy Malone; daughters, Tasha Malone, and Talaina Hatcher; papaw to, Fairy Handy and Dakota Hatcher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Kite Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Christian Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main Street PO Box 775, Rogersville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Christian Sells Funeral Home
