Edward "Ed" Walker
May 13, 1972 - April 8, 2022
Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam and Etta Long; and paternal grandparents, Keller and Louise Walker.
He is survived by his loving mother, Mildred Walker; brother, Gary Walker; life partner, Judy Malone; daughters, Tasha Malone, and Talaina Hatcher; papaw to, Fairy Handy and Dakota Hatcher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Kite Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.