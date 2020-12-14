Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin Samuel Ed Clark
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Edwin Samuel Clark

August 4, 1949 - December 11, 2020

Edwin Samuel Clark, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, just after seeing his children and with his wife by his side.

Born and raised in Seattle, Wash., Ed joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from high school. Surviving the Vietnam War, he returned to Puget Sound on the West Coast in 1969. Over the course of the next two decades, he worked as a commercial fisherman, abandoned a brief career as a logger after viewing a mountain that had been clearcut, climbed Mount Rainier, hiked in the Northern Cascade Range and Olympic Peninsula, received an undergraduate degree in English from the University of Washington, and operated his own small business. He joined the U.S. Peace Corps in 1988 and served as a Volunteer in Nahualá, Sololá, Guatemala, until 1990. Following his Peace Corps service, Ed received his graduate degree in Special Education from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. taught school at Francis Scott Key Middle School in Md., and married his best friend from his time in the Peace Corps. Ed moved to Abingdon, Va., in 1994, to start his family. He was a member of Abingdon United Methodist Church but reflected on his faith and religion most often while hiking and flyfishing in the Appalachian Mountains of Southwest Virginia. After retiring as a Special Education and English teacher at Abingdon High School in 2015, he began writing a novel called Stacked Deck, which was published in 2020. Ed loved his family and took great pride in both of his beloved children. He was a good man who believed in kindness and forgiveness. He also was a practical man who appreciated satire, possessed a dry-wit, listened to classical music, enjoyed reading and good lager beer (though not necessarily at the same time), and loved life up until the day he had to say goodbye.

Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred Clark and Beverly Smith Clark; brother, Larry Clark; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hylton Hartley. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Hylton; beloved children, Will Clark and Maria Clark; brother, Fred Clark and his ex-wife, Roberta Bjorling; sister, Trish Goodspeed and her husband, Tom Goodspeed; sister-in-law, Linda Delaney and her husband, Bruce Delaney; sister-in-law, Becky Edging and her husband, Buddy Edging; brother-in-law. Tom Hartley; nieces and nephews, including Amy Clark, Zack Clark, Katie Goodspeed, Michael Edging (Erin Barton Edging), Kim Hartley Snow (ex-husband, Matt Snow), Steven Edging (Brooke Moody Edging), Shelly Hartley Barnhart (Steve Barnhart), Susie Edging Stock (Jayce Stock); many great nieces and nephews, including Michaela Edging, Jessie Edging, Jayleigh Ryan, Mattie Snow, Sarah Edging, Sam Edging, Titus Edging, Ezra Edging, Alley Barnhart, Jenna Barnhart, Nathan Barnhart, and Ellie Stock; and many extended family members, good friends, admired colleagues, a dog, and a "six-pack of cats."

No service or memorial will be held until the threat of COVID-19 subsides significantly. Following Ed's final act to extend life to 50 to 100 other individuals through organ and tissue donation, his remains will be cremated and scattered according to his wishes.

Ed requested that in lieu of flowers, friends and family consider remembering him through donations to the Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org), COVID-19 Relief Fund for Southwest Virginia Communities (https://unitedwayswva.org/covid19), The Special Olympics (specialolympics.org), Partner for Surgery (partnerforsurgery.org), or any charitable cause aiming to make the world a kinder and better place.

Farris Funeral Home

427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I have had the pleasure of working with Ed over the years at AHS and GSMS. He was a very intelligent and nice human being. I will miss him. Your family is in my prayers.
Rebecca Beaty
December 31, 2020
Roberta and family, May God bless you all and give you peace in the passing of Ed. He was a great person and may you remember him with loving memories. I extend my sympathy to you all. Sallie Garrett and family
Sallie Garrett
December 16, 2020
Great teacher he was a good man he thought me a lot he will be deeply missed RIP MR Clark
Richard James Russell III
December 14, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for comfort.
Susan Gilman
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results