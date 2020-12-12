I always loved Ed. I worked with him and we started going to the National Farm Show in 1995. It started out just me and him and we would leave out about 4:30am on Friday morning and comeback Saturday late evening. He always got a heavy equipment trader book to look through on the ride. Sometimes we would have to stop at a auto junkyard on the way home. Rest in piece Ed. I would love to come to the Graveyard but I have COVID and quarantined. Prayers for the family

Roddie Curd December 12, 2020