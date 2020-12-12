Edwin Dennis Lindamood
Edwin Dennis Lindamood, age 82, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1938, to the late Dennis and Ruby Lindamood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janie Lindamood and his son, David Lindamood.
He was a graduate of Bluff City High School. He was a member of Enterprise Methodist Church in Piney Flats, Tenn.
Ed had many passions, one of which was welding. He was a Master Welder by trade for more than 50+ years and loved to teach others how to weld. He also loved old cars, especially Hudsons, and loved to get his 1937 Hudson Terraplane out any chance he had and just drive to nowhere in particular. He loved to go to car shows and hardly ever missed the car shows in Pigeon Forge and Elizabethton, Tenn. He also loved going to the annual farm show each year in Louisville, Ky., with all his farm show buddies and his sons. He loved to read, just about anything, but his favorite read was Louis L'amour westerns. It was impossible to catch him without one. He loved to make his special homemade ice cream and everyone looked forward to it during family gatherings at the lake. He also loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, beloved dog Bandit, and friends. If you knew him, then you were blessed and know he didn't know a stranger and everyone loved him!
He leaves behind his sister, Deanna Haynes; two daughters, Debbie and husband, Larry Mullins, and Paula and husband, Mike Reece-Burns; three sons, Tracy and wife, Cindy Reece. Chris Reece, and Anthony and wife, Kim Reece. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Justin Mullins (Sarah and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Averie, and Brooklyn), Travis Mullins (Ashley and great granddaughter, Rylee), Heather Mullins Kaylor Holt (Jonathan and great-grandchildren, Marcus, Emmalee, and Mason), Colin and Anderson Reece-Pate, Christina Reece (great-grandson, Coby), Nick and Colt Reece, Katelyn, Carter, and Charlie Reece, Macie Smith (Kody and great-grandson Elias), Mackenzie and Josie Lyons, along with several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, there will be no formal visitation. There will be however, the opportunity to say goodbye to Ed, and sign the guest book on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Piney Flats First Baptist Church. A Celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. also at the church. The service will be officiated Dr. Allen Davis. The family, church, and funeral chapel will require all attendees to properly wear a mask and adhere to social distancing in the sanctuary at all times. If you do not feel well, then please do not come. Committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Active pallbearers will be Larry Mullins, Justin Mullins, Travis Mullins, Tracy Reece, Chris Reece, and Anthony Reece. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his great-grandchildren and his farm show buddies. Family and friends will assemble at the parking lot of Piney Flats First Baptist Church at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Lindamood to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.