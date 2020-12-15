Eileen Sweet Roberts
February 5, 1931 - December 11, 2020
DAMASCUS, Va.
Eileen Sweet Roberts, 89, of the Bluff Hollow community, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Otto Keith and Amanda Sweet. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Roberts; sister, June Houck and a brother-in-law, Hoil Houck.
Eileen was a retired Beautician and had operated a Beauty Shop from her home for many years. She always enjoyed the friendships she made with her clients over the years. Eileen loved animals and held a special place in her heart for cats. She was a member of Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Mark Roberts; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Minnick and fiancé, Jeffrey Davidson; and a special friend, Donna Roberts.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Eileen's phone buddies, Jack and Madeline for the many wonderful conversations they provided. Also a special thank you to Johnny and Reba Perdue for their close friendship with Eileen over the years and also neighbors, Billy and Charlene Hand.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for immediate family only.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Roberts.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va., 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.