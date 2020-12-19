Elaine Shields Holmes
August 24, 1941 - December 15, 2020
Elaine Shields Holmes, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her residence at Heritage Green. She was the wife of the late William Harrison Holmes.
Born on August 26, 1941, in Elizabethton, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Shields and the late Ida Mae Statzer Shields.
Elaine was a retired social worker for the Lynchburg Social Services Department.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Holmes.
Elaine is survived by her son, Donnie Holmes of Lynchburg; two brothers, Wade Shields and his wife, Bonnie, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Perry Shields and his wife, Rhonda, of Bristol, Tenn.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Keith Vinson officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.