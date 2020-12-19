Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Shields Holmes
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Elaine Shields Holmes

August 24, 1941 - December 15, 2020

Elaine Shields Holmes, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her residence at Heritage Green. She was the wife of the late William Harrison Holmes.

Born on August 26, 1941, in Elizabethton, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Shields and the late Ida Mae Statzer Shields.

Elaine was a retired social worker for the Lynchburg Social Services Department.

In addition to her husband and parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Holmes.

Elaine is survived by her son, Donnie Holmes of Lynchburg; two brothers, Wade Shields and his wife, Bonnie, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Perry Shields and his wife, Rhonda, of Bristol, Tenn.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family members and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Keith Vinson officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.