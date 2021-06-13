Elby "Buck" Albert Stanley
July 11, 1943 - June 11, 2021
Elby "Buck" Albert Stanley, 77, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 11,2021, after a 20 plus-year battle with COPD and multiple cancer battles.
Elby was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lucy Stanley; brothers, Jim Stanley (Dorothy), Ray Stanley (Sue), Roy Stanley; sisters, Maxine Smith (Ralph) and Irene Persinger; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Presnell and Earl Smith.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Betty Stanley; daughter, Gina Stanley-Becker (Bill); son, Chad Stanley; his two treasured grandsons, Zachary Mitchell Stanley-Becker and Eli Joseph Stanley (Mom Angela Stanley); sisters, Jean Smith of Bluff City and Phyllis Presnell of Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Marion Stanley; and special nephews, Tim Turner (Elena) and Jeff Turner and a multitude of other loved nieces and nephews.
Elby was born in Tazewell County, Va. on July 11, 1943. He graduated from Elizabethton High School and attended ETSU. Elby was a United States Air Force Veteran.
He had a long career working in Environmental Services at Tennessee Eastman, retiring in 1998 at a young age to enjoy what he loved to do. He loved to do carpentry work, work with wood, farm, hunt and to support his family. He loved all sports especially basketball, playing coaching and watching. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan.
Elby was a very strong go to man who will be missed by all who knew him. He had a funny wit about him that everyone loved. He loved his family dearly and idolized his two grandchildren. His pride beamed. He was a man of God; he loved the lord and studied the bible daily. Elby was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City and most recently was a member of Blessed Redeemer Baptist Church in Bluff City.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Sunrise Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Sproles and Pastor Jerry Gragg officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by The Bristol VFW Honor Guard. There will be no formal visitation held. Friends may drop by the funeral home to pay their respects on Monday from 9 until 11:30 a.m. Family visitation is welcomed at the family home. Pallbearers will be Bill Becker, Zachary Becker, Jeff Turner, Tim Turner, Chris Turner and Kevin Presnell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lonnie Walker, Jerry Gragg and Warren Grubb.
The family extends the deepest appreciation and thank you to all of those who have helped with his care over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate any donations to the American Lung Association
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate any donations to the American Lung Association or any Cancer association to benefit others.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
