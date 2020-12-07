Eleanor B. Lewis
May 19, 1936 - December 5, 2020
Eleanor B. Lewis, 84, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her home in Bristol, Va. She was born in Abingdon, Va., on May 19, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Nellie Buchanan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home, with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Committal services and interment will be private with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Lewis and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.