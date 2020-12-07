Menu
Submit an Obituary
Eleanor B. Lewis
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Eleanor B. Lewis

May 19, 1936 - December 5, 2020

Eleanor B. Lewis, 84, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her home in Bristol, Va. She was born in Abingdon, Va., on May 19, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Nellie Buchanan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home, with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Committal services and interment will be private with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memory of Eleanor. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Lewis and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, (276) 475-3631.

Garrett Funeral Home

203 North Shady Avenue, Damascus, VA 24236

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue,, Damascus, Virginia
Fond memories of working with Miss Eleanor those years at the Nursing Home. She was a lovely Lady and Friend. Prayers to the Family.
Johnnie Cole
December 7, 2020