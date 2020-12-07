Eleanor B. Lewis
May 19, 1936 - December 5, 2020
Eleanor B. Lewis, 84, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home in Bristol, Va. She was born in Abingdon, Va. on May 19, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Nellie Buchanan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Lewis Sr.; son, John Samuel Lewis; and sister, Betty Van Huss.
Eleanor was a resident of Bristol for more than 50 years. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Eleanor retired from Bristol Compressors after 15 year of service.
Eleanor is survived by one daughter, Dawn L. Thomas; three sons, Carl Lewis Jr. and wife, Lorri, Jeff Lewis and wife, Judy, and Brian Lewis and wife, Lori; two brothers, Roger Buchanan and wife, Marjorie, and Jim Buchanan and wife, Linda; seven grandchildren, Mike, Ashley, Wesley, Jessica, Tyler, Justin and Adam; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Bernard Grunstra and Caris Hospice.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home, with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be private with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memory of Eleanor. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Lewis and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, Phone: (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue, Damascus, VA 24236
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 7, 2020.