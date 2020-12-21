Eleanor Lester Burkett
September 14, 1927 - December 18, 2020
MARION, Va.
Eleanor Lester Burkett, age 93, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va..
She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Eleanor graduated from Rich Valley High School in 1944 and came to Marion at age 16 to begin her work opportunities. She was employed by the Office of Price Administration better known as the Rationing Board until the end of World War II. She also worked as office manager of Marion Laundry Company and retired from Southwestern Mental Health Institute in 1992. Eleanor was a long time devoted and active member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church where she served on Church Council and numerous other positions. She was active in many community volunteer positions and was very much a people person leaving behind many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Burkett in 1963; her mother, Annie Marie Clear Lester; and her father, Brady B. Lester.
Eleanor is survived by three daughters, Suzanne Jennings and husband, Dick of Marion, Brenda Anderson and husband, Bruce of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Lynn Null and husband, Rick of Marion; six grandchildren, Jonathan Jennings and wife, Samantha of Washougal, Washington, Chad Anderson and wife, Jennifer of Eagan, Minnesota, John Anderson of Bloomington, Minnesota, Luke Anderson and wife, Stacy of Edina, Minnesota, Nicki Peake and husband, David of Christiansburg, Virginia and Tyler Null; and special friend, Kathy Breedlove of Tarpon Springs, Florida; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the loving and caring staff at Francis Marion Manor for being her extended family for nearly two years.
Due to the COVID outbreak, funeral services will be held at a later date when Ebenezer Lutheran Church can safely have in-house services. Eleanor loved her church and wanted her funeral to only be held there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, PO Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354.
To share memories of Eleanor Lester Burkett
Care for Eleanor's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.