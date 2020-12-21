I'm so sorry to hear of Eleanor's passing. She was a dear lady and friend. I enjoyed talking with her when she worked at SWVMHI. She would come into my office for a question and we would always get around to talking about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her Church and family and the patients at the hospital. She always had a smile on her face, and was always glad to see you when you would run into you in town. She was a very dear and sweet lady. Suzanne, I know you will miss her so much. But remember whom she served. He will comfort you the way no one else can. My prayers are with you and your family.

John Pruett December 21, 2020