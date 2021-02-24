Menu
Eleanor Fleenor
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Eleanor Fleenor

January 9, 1943 - February 14, 2021

Eleanor Fleenor, 78, a native of Lithonia, Georgia, and a resident of Johnson City, Tenn. for 30 years, passed away on February 14, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Ruby and MartinReese McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Jerry B. Fleenor; and brothers, Reese McDonald, Jerry McDonald, and Ricky McDonald. Eleanor had a passion for gardening and she loved spending her coffee time in the mornings sitting on her patio amongst her rose garden. She also was famous for her fabulous baking and cooking and expressed her love through her culinary arts.

She was proud to come from a large family of nine children. She enjoyed her close loving relationships with all her siblings and cherished all her nieces and nephews. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Teresa Strickland; son, John Fleenor and spouse, Martha Jordan; granchildren, Kyle Strickland, Katherine Fleenor, and Matthew Fleenor; and siblings, Mildred Rogers, Ann Dickerson, Jimmy McDonald, Cindy Griffeth, and Jay McDonald.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379, is honored to be serving the Fleenor Family.

This obituary was lovingly written by the family.

Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services

125 East Jackson Blvd Suite 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results