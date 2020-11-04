Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eleanor Martin
Eleanor Martin

November 2, 1938 - November 1, 2020

MARION, Va.

Eleanor Martin, age 81, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.

Eleanor loved her family and especially, Mark who called her Gran-Gran. She was a graduate of Marion College and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. Eleanor loved sports – all sports – especially college basketball and Emory & Henry football. Eleanor was a great, kind soul to people and all animals and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald "Don" Martin; parents, Conley and Emma Pearl Robinson; sister, Clara Jean Hastings; brothers, Richard, Johnny and Charles Franklin Robinson.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Janet Martin Holcomb and grandson, Mark Holcolmb of Rogersville, Tenn.; sisters, Betty Ann Slemp and husband, Harold, Thelma Kate Mathena and husband, Don all of Marion, Va,; sisters-in-law, Lois Robinson of Marion, Va. and Nancy Robinson of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Walter "Pete" Robinson of Salem, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Marion, Va. with Pastor Emily Edmondson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory & Henry College, 12171 Alder Street, Meadowview, Va. 24361.

To share memories of Eleanor Martin, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Eleanor's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.