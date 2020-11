Eleanor MartinNovember 2, 1938 - November 1, 2020MARION, Va.Eleanor Martin, age 81, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.Eleanor loved her family and especially, Mark who called her Gran-Gran. She was a graduate of Marion College and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. Eleanor loved sports – all sports – especially college basketball and Emory & Henry football. Eleanor was a great, kind soul to people and all animals and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald "Don" Martin; parents, Conley and Emma Pearl Robinson; sister, Clara Jean Hastings; brothers, Richard, Johnny and Charles Franklin Robinson.Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Janet Martin Holcomb and grandson, Mark Holcolmb of Rogersville, Tenn.; sisters, Betty Ann Slemp and husband, Harold, Thelma Kate Mathena and husband, Don all of Marion, Va,; sisters-in-law, Lois Robinson of Marion, Va. and Nancy Robinson of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Walter "Pete" Robinson of Salem, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Marion, Va. with Pastor Emily Edmondson officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory & Henry College, 12171 Alder Street, Meadowview, Va. 24361.To share memories of Eleanor Martin, please visit www.seaverbrown.com . Care for Eleanor's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.