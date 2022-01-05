Eleanor "Ellie" Wells, of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Parkvue, Sandusky, on December 28, 2021, at the age of 100. Born Eleanor Gladys Brown on November 19, 1921, she was the daughter of Percy and Gladys Brown of Pontypool, Ontario and Buffalo, New York, and younger sister of John "Jack" Brown.
In 1941, Ellie married Robert Guenther (1920-1974), the only child of Herbert and Gertrude Guenther, Buffalo, N.Y., with whom she raised three daughters, Sharon Barnes, Lynn Monahan, and Robin Guenther, while residing in Atlanta, Ga., Dearborn, Mich., Huron, Ohio, and Abingdon, Va. The greatest joy of her long life was her loving relationship with her daughters, her brother and nieces, Cheryl Brown and Debbie Tessier.
She was a longtime employee of U.S. Steel, an avid gardener and great cook, and an advocate for women's higher education. She married Arthur Wells in 1964; following his death in 1986 and her retirement, she resided in Abingdon, Va., where she volunteered for 30 years in the Johnston Memorial Hospital gift shop. In 2015, she returned to Sandusky.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Robert Barnes, Dr Martin Monahan, and Perry Gunther; stepdaughter, Sharon Burg; grandchildren, Jarret Barnes and Julie Barnes Foster, Matthew Monahan and Ryan Monahan, Jyllian Gunther and Nicole Gunther Palms; and seven great-grandchildren, Ellee and Drake Foster, Oscar and Otis Monahan, Silas Monahan, and Mela and Lucia Palms.
Ellie's family sincerely thanks the entire staff of the Parkvue Community and Stein Hospice for providing an extraordinary life experience and wonderful care, especially during COVID's greatest challenges. Ellie will be laid to rest with her family in a private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, N.Y.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
I had the pleasure of getting to know Ellie when I worked at Parkvue, I visited her everyday. She was always so nice to me she helped me get through a very tough time when my mother past away from that day on she was always grandma Ellie. She loved her cookies and she loved our talks. I made sure after work I would always stop and see her I would leave her messages on her white board and she would leave messages for me on her menus. She will be greatly missed I will love you forever Ellie Love always Tabby