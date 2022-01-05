Eleanor "Ellie" Wells



Eleanor "Ellie" Wells, of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Parkvue, Sandusky, on December 28, 2021, at the age of 100. Born Eleanor Gladys Brown on November 19, 1921, she was the daughter of Percy and Gladys Brown of Pontypool, Ontario and Buffalo, New York, and younger sister of John "Jack" Brown.



In 1941, Ellie married Robert Guenther (1920-1974), the only child of Herbert and Gertrude Guenther, Buffalo, N.Y., with whom she raised three daughters, Sharon Barnes, Lynn Monahan, and Robin Guenther, while residing in Atlanta, Ga., Dearborn, Mich., Huron, Ohio, and Abingdon, Va. The greatest joy of her long life was her loving relationship with her daughters, her brother and nieces, Cheryl Brown and Debbie Tessier.



She was a longtime employee of U.S. Steel, an avid gardener and great cook, and an advocate for women's higher education. She married Arthur Wells in 1964; following his death in 1986 and her retirement, she resided in Abingdon, Va., where she volunteered for 30 years in the Johnston Memorial Hospital gift shop. In 2015, she returned to Sandusky.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Robert Barnes, Dr Martin Monahan, and Perry Gunther; stepdaughter, Sharon Burg; grandchildren, Jarret Barnes and Julie Barnes Foster, Matthew Monahan and Ryan Monahan, Jyllian Gunther and Nicole Gunther Palms; and seven great-grandchildren, Ellee and Drake Foster, Oscar and Otis Monahan, Silas Monahan, and Mela and Lucia Palms.



Ellie's family sincerely thanks the entire staff of the Parkvue Community and Stein Hospice for providing an extraordinary life experience and wonderful care, especially during COVID's greatest challenges. Ellie will be laid to rest with her family in a private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, N.Y.



