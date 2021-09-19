Elijah Hekeem Ramey
November 13, 2020 - September 16, 2021
Elijah Hakeem Ramey, age 10 months, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He is now in the loving arms of Jesus in Heaven. Elijah was a happy joyful baby who had the most beautiful smile and precious demeanor. He could light up a room and bring happiness to all who saw his infectious smile and bright brown eyes. He was dearly loved and adored by his family and will be sorely missed. Elijah's name, lovingly chosen by his parents, means "my God is Yahweh," a beautiful legacy.
Survivors include his parents, Abigail Lee Ramey and Terrell Butler; brother and sister, Braylon and Kali Grace and Terrell's children, Tavarius and Anaula; grandparents, Jodi and Kreg Ramey and Kimberly Butler and Kevin Butler; great grandparents, Doug and Amy Williams and Pete and Donna Miller and Art and Carolyn Ramey and Kelly Shippy and Odell Goudelock; aunts and uncles, Josh Ramey, Jenna Ramey, Krista and Mike Longmore, Meg and Scott Ellis, Bethany and Michael Wilson, Lea and Josh Utsman, and Grace Williams; many cousins who loved him dearly Hunter, Emily, Riley, Parris, Stinson, Owen, Blair, Hadley, Olive, Knox, Jett, Belawren, Radd, Bo, Brody, Benton and several great aunts and uncles and others.
A graveside service for Elijah Hakeem Ramey will be conducted on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 12 noon outside in the Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum Portico with the Rev. Dale Wright officiating.
In memory, donations may be made to Judah Church 104 Cannon St. Bristol, TN 37620 or www.Judahchurch.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Ramey family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.