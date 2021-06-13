Menu
Elizabeth Ann Cuddy "Liz" Allison
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Cuddy Allison

April 19, 1942 - June 10, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Cuddy Allison, age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Valley Healthcare Facility after a long illness. Liz was a lifelong resident of Saltville and the surrounding area. She was a very independent person. Liz was diagnosed with Polio at the age of nine, but she never let her disability slow her down. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Cuddy and Beverly Mann Cuddy.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Dean Allison; sisters-in law, Sheila E. Allison and Sue Allison; and brother-in-law, Roger A. Allison.

A private burial will take place at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville, Va. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Cuddy Allison family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of a beautiful and sweet Liz. I carried her books to class at R B Worthy many times then the love of her life, Bobby, had the pleasure. Rest In Peace, Liz.
Betty Ferguson Billings
School
June 14, 2021
Bobby, I was so sorry to hear of Liz´s passing. I know you were a wonderful husband and caregiver. Please know I am praying for you during these difficult days. God holds you in the palm of his hands. Much love and sympathy.
Mary-Lynn Goff Hammer
Other
June 13, 2021
