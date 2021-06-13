Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Cuddy Allison
April 19, 1942 - June 10, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Cuddy Allison, age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Valley Healthcare Facility after a long illness. Liz was a lifelong resident of Saltville and the surrounding area. She was a very independent person. Liz was diagnosed with Polio at the age of nine, but she never let her disability slow her down. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Cuddy and Beverly Mann Cuddy.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Dean Allison; sisters-in law, Sheila E. Allison and Sue Allison; and brother-in-law, Roger A. Allison.
A private burial will take place at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville, Va. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.