Elizabeth "Anne" Bates
Elizabeth "Anne" Bates, age 80, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born January 24, 1940, to the late Russell Edgar Fore Jr. and Lois Pearl St. John Fore.
Anne was a lifelong member of Grace Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and played the piano. She retired from Abingdon Medical Group after 26 years of service. Anne was a die-hard Patrick Henry Rebels supporter and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved to travel, and her favorite vacation spot was Destin, Fla. Anne loved to spend time outside and maintaining her immaculate yard.
In addition to her parents, Anne was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Burnace Gerald Bates; and a grandson, Sgt. Thomas Andrew Williams.
She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Price and husband, Randy, of Glade Spring, Va., Cindy Davenport and husband, Mark, of Glade Spring, Va., and Abby Ashby and husband, Lonnie, of Meadowview, Va.; sister, Janet Callahan of Glade Spring, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol (Willard) Murray of Marion, Va.; five grandchildren, Dr. Chris (Kelly) Davenport, Adam (Akili Wallace) Williams, Kim (Cesar) Carrasco, Alex (Madison Booth) Davenport, and Casey (Anthony Powers) Quillen; eight great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Ethan, and Allie Williams; Brentley and Braylon Davis; Ryan and Luke Davenport; and Elijah Carrasco, due in February; five stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; a stepgreat-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral ceremony will be livestreamed on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Dr. Darlene Litton officiating. A private committal service will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery where Lonnie Ashby, Alex Davenport, Chris Davenport, Mark Davenport, Anthony Powers, Randy Price, and Adam Williams will serve as pallbearers. Great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In accordance to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be implemented, and face masks will be required for attendance.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the care providers of the Rehab Center at Bristol, Sharon Gilbert, FNP, and Megan Eades, FNP.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 565, Glade Spring, VA 24340, or the Patrick Henry High School Athletic Department, 31437 Hillman Hwy., Glade Spring, VA 24340.
