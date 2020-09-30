Elizabeth Beavers Stamper
CLEVELAND, Va.
Elizabeth Beavers Stamper, 63, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, Virginia.
She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Darness Beavers and Norma Sutherland. She was a loving wife and mother and was also a member of the Midway Church.
She is survived by her husband, David Stamper; two daughters, Angel Gillum and husband, Ryan, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Miranda Whitney of Yulee, Florida; four sons, Jeremy Ball of Lebanon, Virginia, Thomas Whited of Lebanon, Virginia, Jonathan Whitney of Lebanon, Virginia, and Daniel Whitney of South Carolina; five sisters, Gail Farnsworth of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Tammy Beavers of Abingdon, Virginia, Renita Hamilton of Abingdon, Virginia, Lisa Grubb of Washington D.C., and Anna Banner of Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Randy Beavers of Chesapeake, Virginia; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Elizabeth Beavers Stamper will be conducted at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 9:15 a.m. Friday. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Stamper family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.