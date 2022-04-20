Elizabeth "Betty" C. Bingham
Elizabeth "Betty" C. Bingham, 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was a loving mother, best friend, and devoted wife to Bill. She was his greatest cheerleader. Spending many Friday nights in the Stone Castle cheering on her Vikings.
Betty was the daughter of Charles and Margaret Cassell born on October 17, 1935, in Bluefield, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her grandson, Riley W. Olson.
Betty graduated from Bluefield High School, Bluefield, W.Va., and Concord College, Athens, W.Va. in Medical Technology. She was employed at Grace Hospital, Welch, W.Va., and Bristol Regional Memorial Hospital as a Medical Technologist until her retirement in 1994. During her years at BRMC and following her retirement, Betty cherished all the friendships that were made. She considered them all family.
Betty was a member of Windsor Ave. Presbyterian Church and most recently of First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tenn. She was a member of the choir at Windsor where she delighted many with her solos. She served actively in her church with an immense joy and dedication that was apparent to anyone who witnessed. During her lifetime, Betty volunteered for many different organizations including Hospice and the Salvation Army. She served on the board at the Salvation Army for many years. She was a dedicated bell ringer during the Christmas season often recruiting her family members to join her. Betty was a quilter which led to her favorite pastime. She fellowshipped with a group of ladies and gentlemen from Bristol and Florida sewing prayer quilts to give to those in need of prayer.
Betty's spiritual gift was nurturing and anyone who received a bowl of soup, a visit, a card, and/or a honey bun cake would agree. She was also an avid gardener. A passion she shared with her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, William L. Bingham; daughters, Cyndi (JB) Madison of Bristol, Tenn., and Melinda (Mike) White of Queensbury, N.Y.; and sons, Barry (Patty) Bingham of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Brad Bingham of Daytona Beach, Fla. Betty also leave behind a brother, Charles Cassell of Sacramento, Calif., seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers who loving took care of her over the past 7 years including, Bonnie Payne, Melissa Leonard, Holly Brooks, and Nancy Charles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 137 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Bristol, Tenn., Riley's Village in care of Melinda and Mike White, 20 Pinion Pine, Queensbury, NY 12804, or Rileysvillage.org
Funeral services will be held at Oakley Cook Funeral Home, Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 12:30 p.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. If unable to attend, services will be livestreamed through the Oakley Cook Funeral Home website.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Bingham family during this difficult time. This obituary was lovingly written by the Bingham family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.