Elizabeth "Bobbie" Delp Blevins
July 1, 1928 - March 2, 2021
MARION, Va.
Elizabeth "Bobbie" Delp Blevins, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold W. Blevins; second husband, Charles M. Hester; third husband, Herbert Teaster; daughters, Kathy Sue Blevins and Brenda Blevins Woods; son, Harold Gene Blevins; and daughter-in-law, Shirley Blevins.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Crigger and husband, David of Atkins, Va.; sister, Edith Brown of Louisville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Bobbie Jean Woods and fiancé, Bobby Joe Phillips, Rebecca Sutherland and husband, Joe, Michelle Blevins and husband, Ronnie, Justin Combs and wife, Brandy, and Brandon Combs; nine great-grandchildren, Tori, Logan, Lakin, Josh, Abby, Leland, Eli, Nessa, and Brendol; son-in-law, Wayne Woods and wife, Millie of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Delp of Pulaski, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Earl and Elizabeth Combs.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. Graveside services will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, Va. 24354. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
. Care for Bobbie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 5, 2021.