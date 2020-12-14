Elizabeth Rollins Cunningham
June 13, 1922 - December 12, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Elizabeth Rollins Cunningham, age 98, passed away with her family by her side on December 12, 2020, at English Meadows Assisted Living.
She was born to the late Solomon L. Rollins and Mary Carter Rollins in Washington County, Tenn., on June 13, 1922. She attended East Tennessee State University and graduated from Bowling Green with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. Sewing was a lifelong passion for Mrs. Cunningham, and she especially loved sewing for family and friends. She was quick to offer a gift to those she knew or to help someone in need and was known for her giving heart. She was a charter member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Richlands, Va. and became a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church in Abingdon after retiring to Abingdon in 1982.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dr. Dorris Alvin Cunningham. She is survived by one son, David Cunningham and wife, Tina, of Christiansburg, Va.; two daughters, Alice Brown and husband, John, of Cedar Bluff, Va., and Judy Runge and husband, Charles, of Hendersonville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Kemp Cunningham, Brent Cunningham, Michael Brown, Renee Brown, and Alex Runge; five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted for the immediate family on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Reverend Barbara Farmer officiating. For those wishing to attend, the funeral will be streamed live and can be accessed from the funeral home website at www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream
. The interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tenn. Honorary pallbearers will be David Cunningham, Kemp Cunningham, Brent Cunningham, Michael Brown, John Brown, Charles Runge, and Alex Runge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands, Pleasant View Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Caris Healthcare and the staff of English Meadows for the care and compassion they showed to Mrs. Cunningham and family. Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
