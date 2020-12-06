Elizabeth Flinchum Vanhook
November 28, 1942 - December 3, 2020
Elizabeth Flinchum Vanhook, age 78, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 28, 1942 in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Clarence Wendell and Margaret Gobble Flinchum. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Vanhook Sr.; son-in-law, Dennis Phillips; sister, Ida Adams; brother-in-law, Herbert Adams; sister-in-law, Dot Hensley; brother-in-law, Charlie Kilby; nieces, Sandi Sammons and Janet Mullinex.
Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a great Christian lady and loved the Lord. She was loved by many friends and neighbors. Elizabeth worked at Gordon Garments, Bristol Lingerie, Monroe Calculating and as a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Phillips; son, Jack Vanhook Jr. and wife, Sonia; grandchildren, Heather Saine and husband, Heath, Cody Phillips and wife, Betty, Nicholas Vanhook, Robin Carpenter and husband, Nathan, and Joseph Craig; great-grandchild, Hadrian Saine; sisters, Edith Phillips and husband, Charles, Janette Anders and husband, Cecil, and Pat Henley and husband, Ken; aunt, Doris Flinchum; sister-in-law, Violet Kilby; brother-in-law, Herb Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Dr. Austin Cook and Keith Sammons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Vanhook and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.