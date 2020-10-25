Elizabeth Katherine Gilmer
June 6, 1944 - October 23, 2020
LEBANON, Va.
Elizabeth Katherine "Betty" Gilmer, age 76, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. Born June 4, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Aaron Kemper and Katherine Gilmer. She taught in the Russell County School System for over 30 years. She also taught Sunday school and Bible school. Her passions were her family, children, cooking and her church. She was a life-time member of Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister: Cornelia Estep and husband Chris of Lebanon; brother: Aaron Gilmer III and wife Nancy of Lebanon; nieces: Amy Gilmer and Lindsey Gilmer; great-niece: Ella Kate Byrd.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church, 24 Tate Ave, Lebanon, VA 24266.
