Elizabeth Carole Marion MeadeNovember 20, 1942 - April 10, 2022Elizabeth Carole Marion Meade, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the Ballad Health Hospice House.She was born on November 20, 1942, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Iral and Pansy (Lewis) Marion, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was an office manager for Appalachian Orthopedic and Associates. She was a member of Highlands Fellowship Church, Bristol, VA campus.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Meade and brother, Randy Marion. Surviving include her daughter, Bethany Martin and husband, John; son, Kevin Meade; and granddaughter, Kaitlin Meade.Mom was a devoted wife and then later became caregiver for dad as he developed dementia until his passing in 2018. They had an amazing life together with their number one focus on God and family. Their love of God was outstanding from their passion in singing and music, to serving and following God's purpose. They loved The Lord, their church and serving God. Mom was amazing mother, working her entire life but made it home each evening to provide a great meal for us, and later retiring to spend time with her granddaughter. No matter what church, school or community event, mom was always there providing support for the family. As mom later developed dementia herself, she always on the good days maintained that smile and was always cheerful and loving on all. The bad days were bad days but due to our faith and love of God, God pulled us through it and made us stronger as a family. God is so good, as mom now resides in Heaven with dad and all those who have gone home before her. Oh, what a reunion with mom now home in Heaven, she will be so excited to see Dad as they embrace each other and reunite their love together.The funeral service for our Mother will be held 7 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, with visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. at Highlands Fellowship Church the Bristol, Va. campus. A graveside will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va.Thank you for all the calls, texts, and messages on our Mother's passing – she was so loved…Bethany, John, Kaitlin and KevinWeaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620