Elizabeth Ann Hodge Osborne
November 1, 1938 - March 24, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Elizabeth Ann Hodge Osborne was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2021. She joins her parents, Guley "Bill" and Lena Kate Hodge. She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Alfred Ward Sr. and second husband, Charles Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Charles Norris. She also joins her siblings, Charles, James and Clifton Hodge, Rosetta Thomas and Dimple Sauls.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie DeBord (Mike), Tammy Hahn (Eddie), Alfred "Tiger" Ward Jr. (Barbara), and Sue Nagy (Chuck). The pride and joy of her life were her grandchildren, Rebecca Holmes (Scott), Daniel DeBord (Adrienne), Garrison Kopp (Rachel), Zac Hahn (Kim), Matthew Ward (Rena), Taylor Kopp (Jessica), Amanda Ward, Logan Johnson (JoJo), and Cady Anne Hahn, ten great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Shirley "Jerry" Hodge and Margaret King (Bob), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many very special friends.
She had many jobs throughout her life, but the ones she enjoyed the most were working at the Smyth County Community Hospital and Valley Health Care.
A celebration of her life will be held at McCready United Methodist Church in Saltville, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Leonard Smith officiating. Visitation with family will be from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rich Valley Elementary School Playground Fund or to the Smyth County Social Service Santa's Elves.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Elizabeth Ann Hodge Osborne family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.