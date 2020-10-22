Ella Jane Bowen Altizer



Ella Jane Bowen Altizer, born on December 20, 1927, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Thomas Davis and Dada Weeks.



She married George Altizer on July 22, 1944 in Floyd county. They had four children together, George, Roger, Connie, and Roy.



Jane had a strong christian faith. Throughout her life she attended church activities and supported a church in the community that she lived. They joined a new church First Baptist Church of Calvert County. As founding members of the church Jane and George dedicated themselves to the success of this church. George Altizer died in a logging accident in 1974. They shared 31 years of marriage together.



She worked at the A&P food store in Prince Frederick for 11 years. Jane then took a position at Baltimore Gas and Electric power plant for 15 years.



In July of 1979, Jane married Mr. Joe. Aka. Malcom Joe Bowen. This marriage added to her family a daughter Betty and a son Tommy. She and Joe traveled extensively with friends Ernest and Violette Rowell. They were able to visit all the states in the North American Continent, many parks, monuments and parts of Canada. Jane especially enjoyed Alaska and the top of the world highway. She has traveled to the Bahamas, St Lucia and Mexico.



Throughout her life she has maintained and interest in sewing and crocheting. Her artistic talent was expressed in her work with textiles. Examples of her work has earned her multiple first place and grand prize recognition in the county fair. She is known for her expertise in quilt making. She has made several wedding dresses for grand daughters and friends.



She appreciates her christian family and pastors whom she was able to share her faith with. Jane is thankful to God for all her children, grandchildren, great- grand children, relatives, friends and neighbors who helped her during her life.



Services were handled by Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic, Maryland.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.