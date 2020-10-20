Ellen Ellsworth Drive Godsey
August 11, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Ellen Ellsworth Godsey, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born August 11, 1934 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late John and Sarah Hall Ellsworth. Ellen was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Ellen worked in several local retail stores for many years in Bristol. Later in life she cared for many children in her home, becoming an extended member of their family. Ellen is fondly remembered by a host of friends, relatives and children she cared for. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Allen Godsey; and sister, Thelma Rosenbalm.
Survivors include her stepdaughter, Donna Sue Maynard and husband, Don; sister, Dixie Dougherty; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice
.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
.
