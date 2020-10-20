Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellen Ellsworth Godsey
Ellen Ellsworth Godsey

August 11, 1934 - October 17, 2020

Ellen Ellsworth Godsey, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 11, 1934 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late John and Sarah Hall Ellsworth. Ellen was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Ellen worked in several local retail stores for many years in Bristol. Later in life she cared for many children in her home, becoming an extended member of their family. Ellen is fondly remembered by a host of friends, relatives and children she cared for. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Allen Godsey; and sister, Thelma Rosenbalm.

Survivors include her stepdaughter, Donna Sue Maynard and husband, Don; sister, Dixie Dougherty; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN. 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.