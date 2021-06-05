Ellen Marie Beeman Thomas
Ellen Marie Beeman Thomas, 73, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Princeton and Beckley, W.Va., died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
Born on December 19, 1947, in Ft. Dix, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Retired Sergeant 1st Class Oscar M. Beeman and Dora L. Hurley Beeman. Ellen was a 1966, graduate of Princeton High School and a former dental assistant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Melanie Beth Winfrey and Kimberly Winfrey; one sister, Joyce "Cookie" Delp; and mother and father-in-law, Floyd and Erma Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Lee Thomas of Abingdon, Va.; four children, Shannon Honaker of Bluewell, Darin Winfrey of Princeton, Kristin Winfrey Reed and husband, Mike, of Bluefield, and Britton Thomas and companion, Dillon Kegley, of Abingdon, Va.; eight grandchildren, Cole Honaker and fiancée, Allison Blevins, Bryce Winfrey, Brooklyn Hayes, Macey Hayes, Brystal Winfrey, Sawyer Crosswhite, Brooks Kegley, and Crew Kegley; one granddaughter (on the way), Memphis Beth Marie Kegley; one great-grandson, Karson Cole Honaker; two brothers, Douglas M. Beeman and wife, Charlotte, of Kegley, and Danny Hurley and wife, Chrissy, of Princeton; brothers-in-law, Floyd Thomas and wife, Dorothy, of Cannonsburg, Pa., and Frank Menhart and wife, Ruth, of Washington, Pa.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Thomas of Moundsville, W.Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Angel Willis.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton with Pastor Frank Menhart officiating. There will be no visitation. A private family burial was held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Center of Mercer County, 1739 Athens Road Princeton, WV 24740. Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.