Ellis "Ed" Edward Dunn Jr.
October 20, 1946 - November 24, 2020
Ellis "Ed" Edward Dunn Jr., age 74, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Ed was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Edward Dunn Sr. and Winona Woolwine Dunn; and sister, Linda Mumpower.
He is survived by his son, Todd Dunn and wife, Carol, of the home; daughter, Paige Bradley and husband, Larry, of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Julia McVey and husband, Sam, of Bristol, Va.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.