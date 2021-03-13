Elmer Eugene Gentry
November 30, 1935 - March 11, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Mr. Elmer Eugene "Gene" Gentry, age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at The Bristol Regional Medical Center after a brief Illness.
He was a life-long resident of Washington County, Virginia and lived in the Cleveland Community all of his life. He was a member of the Holston Valley Baptist Church. He had worked for Bristol Steel until it closed and then he went to work for Carolina Steel until its closure. After retirement, he started a lawn care business with his son and farmed for many years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Gentry in 2009. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. Gentry and Ida Gentry; one sister, Ethel Grindstaff; and his two brothers, Ray Gentry and John Gentry.
He is survived by his son, Danny Gentry and wife, Melissa, of Abingdon, Va.; a grandson, Eric Tenney and wife, Laura, of Abingdon, Va.; a great-grandson, Jakob Tenney; two sisters, a very special sister and friend, Gladys Wyatt of Glade Spring, Virginia, and Ann Bunn of Bristol, Tenn.; one brother, James Gentry and wife, Debbie of Bristol, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to special friends, Ken Townley and Karen Paschal who are like family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Paul Ketron officiating. Burial will follow the service. We ask everyone to adhere to COVID-19 protocol of face mask coverings and to social distance. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny St. John, James Clevinger, Tony Slagle, Max Jones and Billy Gobble.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.