Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elmer Eugene Gentry
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Elmer Eugene Gentry

November 30, 1935 - March 11, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Mr. Elmer Eugene "Gene" Gentry, age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at The Bristol Regional Medical Center after a brief Illness.

He was a life-long resident of Washington County, Virginia and lived in the Cleveland Community all of his life. He was a member of the Holston Valley Baptist Church. He had worked for Bristol Steel until it closed and then he went to work for Carolina Steel until its closure. After retirement, he started a lawn care business with his son and farmed for many years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Gentry in 2009. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. Gentry and Ida Gentry; one sister, Ethel Grindstaff; and his two brothers, Ray Gentry and John Gentry.

He is survived by his son, Danny Gentry and wife, Melissa, of Abingdon, Va.; a grandson, Eric Tenney and wife, Laura, of Abingdon, Va.; a great-grandson, Jakob Tenney; two sisters, a very special sister and friend, Gladys Wyatt of Glade Spring, Virginia, and Ann Bunn of Bristol, Tenn.; one brother, James Gentry and wife, Debbie of Bristol, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to special friends, Ken Townley and Karen Paschal who are like family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Paul Ketron officiating. Burial will follow the service. We ask everyone to adhere to COVID-19 protocol of face mask coverings and to social distance. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny St. John, James Clevinger, Tony Slagle, Max Jones and Billy Gobble.

Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and cremation services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gentry.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.