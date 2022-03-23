Elmer Lee "Junior" Groves Jr.
Elmer Lee "Junior" Groves Jr., 64, passed on into the presence of the Lord on March 20, 2022, at Sycamore Sholes Hospital. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., son of the late Elmer and Martha Ann McCroskey Groves.
He attended East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He spent his career delivering arrangements for his mother's flower shop, Misty's Florist. Nothing made him happier than meeting members of the community and seeing the smiles on their faces as they received their flowers. Birthdays were his favorite, as he would often sing his unique rendition of Happy Birthday! He was rich in character and had a compassionate and kind heart, and was extremely generous. He was a lover of animals, especially his cats, and a loyal fan of Tennessee Vols sports. He was loved dearly by those who knew him and will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelson and Helen Groves and Elgin and Helen McCroskey, and nephew, Jonathan.
He is survived by his sister, Deborah Darlene Carico; brother, Robert Groves; special niece, Misty Greene-Smith and husband, Mike; nephews, Robert Groves Jr. and wife, LaDonna and Jesse Carico, as well as several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service for Junior will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in Junior's memory to the Sullivan County Tenn. Animal Shelter, 380 Masengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.