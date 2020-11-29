Elsie R. Thompson
November 27, 2020
Elsie R. Thompson, age 95, of Bluff City, Tennessee went home to celebrate her eternal Thanksgiving on Friday, November 27, 2020. She is now with her Lord and Savior and all the family and friends she has missed so dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Thompson; her great-grandson, Tanner Perkins; her mother and father, William and Susan Stanfield; and a brother, Jack Stanfield.
Elsie had a smile that was as sweet as the powdered donuts she so very much enjoyed! She was never too full for a donut. She cherished her visits with her family and friends and always ended them with, "Thank You for everything you've done."
She is survived by her four children, David R. (Bobby) Thompson and his wife, Lydia, of Bluff City, Jackie Burnette and her husband, Jeff, of Bluff City, Linda Hodges, of Astor, Fla. and Donald Thompson and his wife, Wanda, of Clovis, Calif.; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she all absolutely adored and loved, Kim and Roger Perkins, Wayne and Melissa Hodges, Amanda and Johnny Lane, Brittany Thompson, Austin Crum, Bryce and Bridget Crum, and Tamara and Loran Werth; great-grandchildren; Hannah Hodges, Colby Lane, and Addison and Jackson Werth, and Jacob Lane and Tyler Lane.
A graveside service to honor the life of Elsie R. Thompson will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Morrell Cemetery, with Dr. Joe Blankenship, officiating. The family will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. on Monday.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and love for her special friends and caregivers and the care shown to our mother during these last several weeks, Leslie Jones, Patsy Hinson and Amedisys Hospice Group of Kingsport.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. Elsie and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Tennessee. Phone (423) 538-7131; obituary information line (423) 543-4917.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.