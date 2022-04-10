Billy, Wesley, Mr. Paine and daughters, David and I are so sorry over the loss of Emily. I can still remember her as a little girl at CES and watched her grow up through her school activities. She will be dearly missed in the Chilhowie community. This is our loss, but Heaven's gain. Hold on to your faith that you will see her again one sweet day. May God give you all peace and comfort in the days ahead and we will continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. David and Connie Wyatt

Connie and David Wyatt School April 8, 2022