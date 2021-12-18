Emily Carol Robinette
CLINCHCO, Va.
Emily Carol Robinette, age 77, of Steinman Circle, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of December 15, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1944, in Clinchco, Virginia, to Covey and Macie Silcox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Chester Robinette.
She is survived by two children, Suzanne (James) Axtell of Haysi, and David (Tammy) Robinette of Steinman Circle; two brothers, Roger (Phyllis) Odell of Arlington, Virginia, and Dennis Silcox of Steinman Circle; and five grandchildren, Montana, Makenzie and Chantz Robinette and Cree and Blade White.
She was a graduate of Ervinton High School and the University of Kentucky. She retired after 37 years of teaching in the Dickenson County School System. After retirement, she spent years volunteering at Clinchco Elementary with the Fruit and Vegetable Program. She loved that school. She was a member of Dickenson County Behavioral Board for eight years. An active member of Clinchco Missionary Baptist Church. She loved participating in mission projects such as Operation Christmas Child and the Santa Train. She was an active participant in the Parkinson's Foundation.
Along with her faith and family, the children of Dickenson County were her great passion. If ever there was a child in need, she was the first in line to help.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Haysi Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Compton and the Rev. Joey Fuller officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, prior to services.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. Pallbearers will be Ross Hawkins, Jonathan Fleming, David E. Mondrage, Smiddy Harrison, Mike Rose, Steve Rose and James Axtell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward a one-time academic scholarship to a 2022 graduating senior at Ridgeview High School, 310 Wolfpack Way, Clintwood, VA 24228.
Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2021.