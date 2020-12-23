Emily Jane Underwood
August 1, 1930 - December 16, 2020
Emily Jane Logan Underwood, age 90, of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia.
Emily was born on August 1, 1930 in Buchanan County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Laura Ward Wimmer. She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in the Cedar Bluff area. She was a former member of Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jolo, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Logan; second husband, Marvin Underwood; two sons, James Larry Logan, and Dennis Keith Logan; grandson, Kevin Edward Logan; three sisters; and one brother.
Emily was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Cooper and husband, Charlie of Pea Patch, Va., Debra Brown of Richlands, Va. Also surviving are four grandchildren; six step- grandchildren: six great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Emily Jane Logan Underwood were conducted on 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia with Preacher Hobert Kennedy and Preacher Gilbert Cooper officiating. Interment followed at the Blankenship Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends served as pallbearers. The Underwood family received friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. In following mandates pertaining to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing were required and attendance were limited to 10 people at a time for the visitation.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 Second Street / P.O. Box 1025
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.