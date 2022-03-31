Emma Poore
February 22, 1929 - March 29, 2022
Emma Odette Mumpower Poore, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Emma was born on February 22, 1929, in Bristol, Virginia, a daughter of the late Gordon B. and Dessie Booher Mumpower. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area where she was formerly employed by Jim Dougherty Real Estate. She was a charter member of Volunteer Baptist Church where she actively served and faithfully attended. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening and traveling but she was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, making every holiday special.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Poore was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joesph Clyde Poore Sr.; siblings, Ermal Monteith, William Mumpower, Everette Mumpower, and Earl Mumpower; daughter-in-law, Susan Poore; grandson-in-law, Jayson Mumpower; brother-in-law, Dr. Henry W. Poore; and a sister-in-law, Ann Milhorn.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Craft and fiancé, Mack Moore; son, Joe Poore; grandchildren, Emily Taylor and husband, Jared, Abby Graham and husband, Jace, Mallory Wilcox and fiancé, Curtis Cooper, Jackie Mumpower, Jacob Smith and wife, Dana, and Fletcher Smith; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Morgan and Andy Whitaker, Dylan and Anna Wilcox, Aspen Simerly, Payton Graham, Ryan Mumpower, Wren and Hawk Smith; sister, Carolyn Wright; and sisters-in-law, June Mumpower and Ninalei Poore.
A graveside service for Mrs. Poore will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Shipley Cemetery with Pastor Tony French officiating. Pallbearers will be members of the family. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Hill, Stanley Mann and Jim Jarvis.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 31, 2022.