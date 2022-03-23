Emmett L. Harrison
January 22, 1931 - March 20, 2022
Emmett L. Harrison, 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Betsy Lane, Ky., on January 22, 1931, a son of the late James and Ethel Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his first wife, Ethel Becky May; sister, Mabel H. (Banner) Edwards; and brothers, Estel Harrison, Mitchel Harrison, and Hershel Harrison.
He is survived by sisters, Vernice H. (John) Olsen of Battle Creek, Mich., and Nancy H. (James) Richardson of Bristol, Tenn. He is also survived by specials friends, Rachel Robinette, and NASCAR buddies John Braddock, and Billy Shepperd. Special thanks to Arthur and Debbie Michaels for many years of caregiving. There are many nieces and nephews he cherished.
He was of Christian faith and credited the Lord for bringing him home form Korea after being interned for 27 months as a POW. He made a trip to Ken Lake for the annual survivor's get-together many years. He was a private person but was proud of his 46 chips in AA and didn't hesitate to encourage others with his story. There were many people he talked with on the phone daily that were friends. The family is sorry for any omission. He loved to travel and spend time with the people he loved. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum with his nephew, Jay Richardson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.