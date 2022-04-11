Erin Puckett Breedlove
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Erin Puckett Breedlove, 36, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, April 8, 2022, following a short, but courageously fought illness.
Erin's life would seem too short to many, but those who were blessed to be touched by her understand that the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she was here. Erin was born June 1, 1985, to Roger and Diann Puckett. She grew up in Church and was a member of Little Rock Baptist Church. After excelling in sports and graduating from Chilhowie High School in 2003, Erin attended her beloved University of Tennessee and earned a degree in nursing. Upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life. Erin's greatest achievement in life is her precious children, Fisher and Madie. She was a fiercely dedicated mother. Family and Christ came first to Erin, and was a value she instilled in all those around her.
Erin was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willard and Ruth Dixon, Johnny and Bertha Puckett, Rex Gilley, Jerry Breedlove; and special great aunt and uncle, who she fondly called, Papaw Sid and Granny Tootsie.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving parents, Roger and Diann Puckett; devoted husband and children, Jeremy, Fisher, and Madie Breedlove; grandmother-in-law, Kathleen Gilley; mother-in-law, Kim Breedlove; and a host of aunts and uncles; partner in crime, Megan Dyson; countless cousins and many friends.
She touched the lives of many while alive, and her legacy continues in the fact that she was an organ donor. Erin stands in our hearts as a reminder of strength, perseverance, love, and compassion. Though we will mourn her loss daily, we know we will be reunited again.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Little Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Buster Mullins and the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a memorial fund to benefit her children's education through the Bank of Marion. Deposits can be made at any local branch.
Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Breedlove Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 11, 2022.