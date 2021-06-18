Ernest Junior Church
October 19, 1945 - June 16, 2021
Ernest Junior Church, age 75, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at NHC of Bristol after a lengthy illness of Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.
He was a proud resident of Yukon# 2 in West Virginia for 45 years and retired in Bristol. He was a retired coal miner and veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, Ruby and Ernest Church he was predeceased by his sons, Robert and Barry Church; and by his brother, Curtis Owens.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mildred Brown Church; sister, Jennifer Smith; brother, Denny Church; daughters, Beth (Todd) Muncy and Missey (Travis) Mains; grandchildren, Ethan and Ryan Muncy, Scottie Warner, Sydney and London Mains; several step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum, 38659 Governor G. C. Peery Hwy, Bluefield, Va. Pallbearers will be Ethan Muncy, Ryan Muncy, Scottie Warner, Danny Owens, Kenny Owens, Curt Owens, Robert Owens, Sunset Owens, Kevin Church and Jeff Collis. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Akard Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC of Bristol for their wonderful care and support for Ernest.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for Parkinson's Foundation Research, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Dementia Society of America
, P.O.Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Church.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.