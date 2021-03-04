Ernest "Bruce" Nave
May 30, 1945 - March 2, 2021
Ernest "Bruce" Nave, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1945, in Elizabethton, Tenn., a son of the late Robert Bruce Nave and Maida Nell Company.
Bruce was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He lived most of his life in the Bristol area and retired from Borden's, Flavorich, and Velda Farms. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hartsock Nave; and brother, Robert Nave.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Nave Shaw and husband, James, and Charlie Nave Hughes; brother, Eddie Nave and wife, Elaine; sisters, Shirley Kelley and husband, Ken, and Elaine Crafton; and grandsons, James Brendan Shaw and Jacob Bradley Shaw.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Eastern Heights Cemetery with J.W. Hartsock officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Weaver Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Stewart and Harold McCroskey.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.