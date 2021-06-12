Ethel Evanell Booher
June 24, 1939 - June 11, 2021
Ethel Evanell Booher, age 81, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 24, 1939 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late James Charles and Alpha Cornelia Brown Stophel. Evanell was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a former employee of Unisys and worked alongside her husband at Tony's Deli. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony T. Booher; and sisters, Jean Williams and Beverly Latham.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Jones, Regina Davidson and husband, Rick; sister and brother-in-law, Frankie and Frank Vermillion; grandchildren, Toni Greenway and husband, Larry, Allison Jones and husband, Brandon, Heather Wheeler and husband, Sam, and Hunter Jones; great- grandchildren, Keelee Greenway, Elijah Greenway; special friend, Kirk Stevens; several nieces and nephews; special brother-in-law, Sherman Booher; sister-in-law, Opal Booher; and cousin, Joan Littleford.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Edgefield Cemetery, 745 N Pickens Bridge Rd, Piney Flats, Tenn., with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Caris Healthcare, special nurse, Ashley Raines, nurse, Lyndsey Hogston; and caregivers, Lynn Bailey, Shirley Church and Mercedes Worley.
