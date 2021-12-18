Ethel Taylor Roe
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Ethel Taylor Roe, age 93, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Waters of Blountville, Tennessee. Mrs. Roe was born on March 6, 1928, in Broadford, Virginia, to the late Walter Lee Taylor and Bertie Mae Vanhoozer Taylor.
She was a graduate of Rich Valley High School and a member of the Middle Fork Baptist Church for 50 years. She attended Sunday and Wednesday services almost every week like clockwork. She served by playing piano, singing in choir, teaching Sunday School and being a treasurer for a period of time. She loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church, it was her place of sanctuary. Mrs. Roe also loved quilting and gardening.
In addition to Ethel's parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray Roe; brothers, Roy Taylor, Charles Taylor, and William Taylor; sisters, Elizabeth French, and Annie Lee Overbay; and grandson, Michael Viers. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Roe Seacrist and her husband, Davies Gregory Seacrist, of Mooresville, N.C.; daughter, Jo Anne Roe Viers and husband, Herbert M. Viers, of Bristol, Va.; son, Randall Ray Roe; sister, Marie Roberts of Rich Valley, Va.; grandchildren, Dustin Gregory Seacrist, Dawn Michelle Seacrist of Powhatan, Va., Corey Lindsey Seacrist Troutman, N.C., and Tiffany Viers Drake of Charlestown, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Tristian Drake, Molly Drake, Callum Drake, Cassidy Grubbs-Monson, Allison E. Grubbs, and Joshua Grubbs; great great-granddaughter, Hayden Lynch; sister-in-law, Corina Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Middle Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Roscoe Greer officiating. Burial will follow in the Middle Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Roe family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2021.