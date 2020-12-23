Eula Roark Arnold Parker
COLFAX, N.C.
Eula Roark Arnold Parker, 87, of Colfax, N.C., passed away on December 10, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1933, to the late Susie and Verner Roark in Abington, Virginia and lived in Abington and the Greensboro area for her adult life.
She and her husband Stanley Glenford Arnold, settled in Colfax in 1996, near all of their children. She and Stanley were married for 48 years, until his death in 1997. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Craig Alan Arnold and her second husband, J.R. Parker.
Eula was the last survivor of nine Siblings. She is survived by three children, her daughter, Linda Arnold Carlisle and husband, Jim, of Greensboro and Cary, N.C.; her son, Charles Stanley Arnold and wife, Kim, of Trinity, N.C.: and her son, Terry Glenford Arnold and wife, Diane, of Oak Ridge, N.C. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Daniel Carlisle of Los Angeles, Calif., Brandon Arnold (Rachel) of Trinity, N.C., Matthew Carlisle (Caroline) of Angier, N.C., Max Arnold (Tiffany) of Greensboro, N.C., Ashley Arnold of Wilmington, N.C., and Hailah Arnold of Trinity. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Lily Carlisle, Riley Arnold, and Cecilia Carlisle.
Eula worked for Thayer Coggins of High Point for many years and retired from the Washington County School System of Abington, Va. She was a fond aunt and surrogate mother to many, a friend to countless, and an example of strength, hard work, and integrity to all. She faced the loss of loved ones, the loss of sight to macular degeneration, and breast cancer with resilience and fortitude. Her faith propelled her, and her family at True Gospel Baptist Church and her Pastor Rick Shoemaker were a source of love, faith, and support. Her friends and neighbors, Bobbie and Tommy Hardin, were constant friends and companions and a "second" daughter and son.
A private service was held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Greensboro, with Pastor Rick Shoemaker officiating, Burial followed at Guilford Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.