Eva Bishop Blevins
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Eva Bishop Blevins

February 24, 1927 - September 25, 2021

KONNAROCK, Va.

Eva Bishop Blevins, 94, a longtime resident of Konnarock, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Blevins Sr.

The family will gather at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Konnarock, Va., on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:30 a.m., until 12:30 p.m. A procession for family and friends will follow to Whitetop Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Harvey Atkinson officiating. Her grandchildren and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Blevins.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
St. Matthews Lutheran Church
Konnarock, VA
