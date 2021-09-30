Eva Bishop Blevins
February 24, 1927 - September 25, 2021
KONNAROCK, Va.
Eva Bishop Blevins, 94, a longtime resident of Konnarock, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Blevins Sr.
The family will gather at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Konnarock, Va., on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:30 a.m., until 12:30 p.m. A procession for family and friends will follow to Whitetop Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Harvey Atkinson officiating. Her grandchildren and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.