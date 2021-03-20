Evalds "Mike" JekabsonsFebruary 16, 1941 - September 10, 2020Evalds "Mike" Jekabsons, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va. He was born on February 16, 1941, in Riga, Latvia, the son of the late Janis Evalds and Zenta Kumsare Jekabsons.Sponsored by the Presbyterian Church, Mike and his family moved to Richmond, Calif. to escape the aftermath of World War II. He lived in Bristol for 50 years and was a member of St. Columba Episcopal Church. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from San Francisco State University and worked at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals as a Quality Control Manager. Mike enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, running, and traveling to different places.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, The Rev. Wendie Jekabsons; children, Mara Jekabsons Barrett and husband, Todd, Mika Jekabsons and wife, Andrea, and Eriks Jekabsons and wife, Shauna; grandchildren, Jordan Barrett, Cody Barrett, Maija Barrett, Mikayla Jekabsons, Mateo Jekabsons, Aleksanders Jekabsons, and Ethan Jekabsons; sisters, Elga Pakulis, Ruta Bowden and husband, Les, and Agnes Jekabsons; and several nieces.Arrangements especially for Mr. Jekabsons and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.