Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evalds "Mike" Jekabsons
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Evalds "Mike" Jekabsons

February 16, 1941 - September 10, 2020

Evalds "Mike" Jekabsons, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va. He was born on February 16, 1941, in Riga, Latvia, the son of the late Janis Evalds and Zenta Kumsare Jekabsons.

Sponsored by the Presbyterian Church, Mike and his family moved to Richmond, Calif. to escape the aftermath of World War II. He lived in Bristol for 50 years and was a member of St. Columba Episcopal Church. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from San Francisco State University and worked at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals as a Quality Control Manager. Mike enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, running, and traveling to different places.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, The Rev. Wendie Jekabsons; children, Mara Jekabsons Barrett and husband, Todd, Mika Jekabsons and wife, Andrea, and Eriks Jekabsons and wife, Shauna; grandchildren, Jordan Barrett, Cody Barrett, Maija Barrett, Mikayla Jekabsons, Mateo Jekabsons, Aleksanders Jekabsons, and Ethan Jekabsons; sisters, Elga Pakulis, Ruta Bowden and husband, Les, and Agnes Jekabsons; and several nieces.

Arrangements especially for Mr. Jekabsons and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
"Death is not extinguishing the light; it is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come." R. Tagore
Joe Kloss
March 20, 2021
Wendy, Our sincere sympathy to you and family, so sorry for your loss.
Martha Litton
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results